The designs of Baghdad Metro project have been completed, the Transport Affairs Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has confirmed.

Nasser Al-Asadi told the official Iraqi News Agency that the project will cover all holy sites, hospitals, universities, as well as tourist and office areas.

"The Baghdad Metro project is very large, covering a distance of 148 kilometres and will cover 85 percent of the capital city with 64 stations.

Zawya Projects had reported in mid-March 2024 that the National Investment Commission (NIC) has extended the deadline for the submission of investment bids for the Baghdad Metro and Najaf – Karbala Metro projects. The project is being procured under design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer (DBOMFT) model.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.