UAE-based Azizi Developments has appointed Doka, a world leader in formwork, scaffolding and engineering solutions based in Austria, as the formwork and scaffolding partner for its landmark multi-tower residential complex - Rêve Riviera - located in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City, Dubai.

Announcing this partnership, Azizi said the appointment was a reflection of its quality-driven approach to project delivery and its commitment to partnering with industry leaders who can meet the pace and precision that its developments demand.

Doka’s scope of work covers the full vertical and horizontal construction phases of the complex’s three 26-storey towers, each featuring distinctive wave-like façades and panoramic glass elements inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera, said a statement from Azizi Developments.

"Doka is a partner we trust to deliver precision at every stage," remarked Farhad Azizi, the Group CEO of Azizi Group. Doka’s solution combines crane-lifted climbing formwork for vertical elements, compact wall and slab systems suited to restricted site conditions, and pre-assembled table units that can be repositioned without heavy crane support.

"Their systems and engineering expertise are key to executing Rêve to the standards we uphold,." he stated.

Rêve Riviera’s dense urban site and ambitious delivery schedule required a formwork strategy that could minimise crane dependency, adapt to tight working spaces, and maintain fast cycle times across all three towers simultaneously.

The project, which remains on track for its estimated completion, is part of Azizi’s extensive pipeline of approximately 150,000 units currently under construction, said Azizi.

Rêve Riviera stands as further proof of the developer’s ability to execute large-scale projects by assembling world-class partners and maintaining direct oversight of every phase of construction, he added.

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