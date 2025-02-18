Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', represented by Buildings Projects Department, announced the commencement of the Qatar Sidra Academy project in Education City, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, aimed at accommodating approximately 1,800 students.

The academy will cover a total area of 74,000 square meters, with 33,000 square meters of built-up area. It will feature a two-storey main building that includes classrooms, lecture halls, administrative offices, and reception areas for students and visitors.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed Al Mahmeed, Head of the Public Projects Section, explained that work on the Qatar Sidra Academy has already begun, with the project expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. He added that the project heavily relies on locally produced materials, with an estimated 60% of the materials used, including steel, iron, electrical and mechanical equipment, glass, and aluminum, sourced locally.

He also emphasized the commitment of the Building Projects Department to apply the highest local and international standards in health, safety, quality, and technology, to align with global standards throughout all stages of implementation. He pointed out that the Building Projects Department has benefited from advanced digital technologies, specifically Building Information Modeling (BIM), to accurately analyze building systems before commencing construction activities on-site. This proactive approach ensures smooth implementation and avoids technical challenges.

For his part, Eng. Saud Al Dosari, Project Manager, confirmed that the academy will include 60 classrooms to meet the needs of all educational stages, in addition to several service facilities to support the educational process. He emphasized that the academy would incorporate the latest technologies and modern designs to create a comprehensive educational environment.

Eng. Saud Al Dosari further added that the project would include diverse educational and recreational facilities, such as a music room, a theater, art rooms, and multi-purpose activity rooms, as well as a library and science labs. The project will also include sports halls, outdoor fields, a swimming pool, and a cafeteria.

Design and Sustainability

The academy has been designed according to the highest local and international standards, reflecting Qatar's cultural heritage and identity. The architectural designs align with Qatari values and traditions.

In line with sustainability standards, the design conforms to the global GSAS system, with the academy aiming to achieve a 3-star environmental quality rating. The project includes modern technologies for energy and water conservation, the use of locally produced eco-friendly materials, and ensures a safe and healthy indoor environment while adhering to fire safety standards.

Key environmental elements of the project include systems to reduce water consumption both inside and outside the building, environmental protection during construction, and systems to improve energy efficiency, such as electrical sensors and meters. Additionally, non-toxic, low-emission (low VOC) materials will be used, all locally manufactured within Qatar.

