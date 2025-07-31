SHARJAH - Arada has reported a tripling of sales during the first half of 2025 to AED9.15 billion as healthy demand for premium residential property continues to lift markets across the UAE. The master developer saw a 336% increase in the value of property sold at its projects in Dubai and Sharjah, driven by major launches and increasing interest in existing master planned communities.

In total, Arada sold 2,382 homes during the first six months of the year, a 247% gain on the same period in 2024. Arada’s best-performing projects during this period included precision wellness destination Akala, which was launched in Dubai in May, and the 2,000 villa and townhouse community Masaar 2, which was launched in Sharjah in February and sold out in just three hours.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said, “At Arada, we have always believed that when people and spaces connect with purpose, the results can be transformational. That philosophy has guided every community we’ve built, and the exceptional performance we’ve seen in the first half of this year proves that a long-term, people-first strategy consistently delivers meaningful value for residents and investors alike.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “We’re looking to build on the excellent sales results from the first six months of the year by launching a further three projects across the UAE in the second half of 2025, which will together total around 5,000 new homes. In addition, as we gear up for the launch of our first projects in Australia, we will continue to identify new opportunities and partnerships not just in the UAE but overseas as well.”

Arada’s sales figures have been bolstered by the strong performances of property markets in both Sharjah and Dubai. Recent data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed a 48% rise in the value of property sold in the six months of 2025 to AED27 billion, compared to the same period a year previously. Meanwhile, Dubai continued to cement its position as a global property hotspot, with a 25% increase in the value of real estate sold to AED431 billion.

Since its launch in 2017, Arada has launched nine successful projects in both Sharjah and Dubai, and has a pipeline of existing and future projects in the UAE and Australia valued at over AED90 billion. In total, Arada has sold over 17,000 units since inception, valued at over AED29 billion, with over 10,000 units completed.