Sharjah-based Arada announced on Monday the launch of Jouri Hills, the developer's first project in Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates

The luxury villa project, which forms the latest phase in the 40 million square foot Jumeirah Golf Estates master plan, will comprise of 294 high-end homes, the developer said in a press statement.

Construction will start in 2023, with the first homes scheduled to be handed over by June 2025, the statement said.

The developer also confirmed that concept design for an ultra-luxury mixed-use project on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah is almost complete with sales scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023.

In January 2022, Arada had announced that it has purchased the last remaining beachfront land plot, measuring 20,500 square metres, on The Palm Jumeirah's East Crescent for 240 million UAE dirhams ($65 million). The developer had said the planned project on The Palm will include residential, leisure and F&B components.

Arada's is Sharjah's largest master developer with three communities together valued at over 33 billion dirhams ($10 billion).

