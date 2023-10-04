Alef Group, a leading real estate and retail development company in Sharjah, has announced the launch of ‘Alma’, Zone 2 of the AED3.5 billion ($950 million) Hayyan Villa Community.

This follows the success of the Zone 1 ‘Arim’ launch, further solidifying Alef Group’s commitment to providing exceptional living spaces that redefine the concept of modern living.

The newly unveiled 'Alma' zone contributes to the growth of the Hayyan Villa Community, which boasts a total of 1,882 units and extends over an area of 8.7 million square feet, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

Diverse range

Alma enjoys a unique direct view of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon and benefits from the ultimate in privacy and an array of international quality standards, finest facilities, and amenities. From two to six-bedroom villas and townhouses, 'Alma' promises a diverse range of living spaces to cater to different preferences and needs.

Alef Group stated: "This expansion represents our continuous commitment to creating exceptional residential environments that foster a harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and privacy. With Alma, we aim to provide families with an even wider range of meticulously designed living spaces, offering an elevated standard of living."

'Alma' comes with an array of exclusive features that aim to enhance the daily lives of residents. The zone has access to the largest community park, the largest lagoon in Sharjah, expansive play fields, and allotments for organic edible gardens.

Unique opportunity

It presents residents with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a vast 6-kilometre stretch of lush green land, perfect for running, cycling, and exercising. The smart villas ensure maximum privacy while offering the latest technological conveniences.

Alma is part of the wider Hayyan Villa Community. Comprising four zones, the community offers easy access to key destinations, including the University City of Sharjah, 06 Mall, Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Mosque, Dubai International Airport, and more. The community's allure extends beyond its luxurious living spaces, as it collaborates with an international leisure-thinking solution provider to create entertainment zones for all age groups. Additionally, a community mall, mosque, and clubhouse will contribute to the holistic lifestyle that Hayyan envisions for its residents.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).