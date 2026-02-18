PHOTO
Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties has launched a mid-rise residential project in Dubai as part of its joint venture with Dubai Holdings.
The Wilds Residences will comprise six mid-rise apartment buildings within The Wilds, a forest-themed residential community along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village.
The new development comprises 740 apartments and duplexes, Aldar said in a statement.
In March 2025, Aldar said the first phase of The Wilds master plan generated 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.36 billion) in sales.
The development is the first community in the UAE to achieve both LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-Star certifications.
This month, Aldar Properties and Dubai Holding expanded their joint venture (JV), adding two strategic land plots in Dubai that will deliver almost 14,000 residential units with a combined gross development value (GDV) of more than AED38 billion.
The JV, established in February 2023, has launched three communities - Haven, Athlon and The Wilds – spanning 3.5 million sqm of land. These projects total 8,000 residential units with a GDV of AED 25 billion and have recorded AED 21.5 billion in sales to date.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
