AJMAN - The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman will launch the building classification process in the emirate starting July 1st, 2024.

The process will continue for three months and will be carried out by a team of specialised and qualified professionals. This will closely examine the readiness of buildings and real estate facilities and their compliance with standards and regulations.

Omar Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department, affirmed the criteria are ready to classify buildings according to international standards and specifications. This classification will ensure the quality of services, and facilitate investors regarding their investment decisions and options related to renting or purchasing any property in the emirate of Ajman.

Al Muhairi further explained that an integrated electronic programme has been developed to classify buildings and display their results directly and transparently after the field visits.