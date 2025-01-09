PHOTO
ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, has launched a Sharia-compliant ADIB European Logistics Fund I.
The fund will invest in high-demand logistics assets across Germany and Western Europe, addressing the growing market opportunity created by a structural shortage of sustainable, ESG-compliant logistics assets in these regions.
The fund is strategically positioned to capitalise on rising rental rates and the persistent supply-demand imbalance in the European logistics sector.
ESG-compliant warehouses and logistics facilities have proven resilient, with demand continuing to outpace supply despite broader economic fluctuations.
The fund offers access to resilient, ESG-aligned opportunities in a high-growth market driven by robust economic and structural trends, said Tony Hchaime, Senior Executive Officer at ADIB Capital Limited. The size of the fund was not given.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
