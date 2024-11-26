Abu Dhabi expects its hotel room to increase by more than 2,300 by the end of 2025 as the oil-rich emirate is pursuing a drive to expand the tourism sector within an ongoing economic diversification plan, a tourism official has said.

The number of hotel rooms will exceed 36,000 at the end of 2025 and continue to rise to surpass 50,000 in 2030, said Saud Al-Housani, Undersecretary Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

Housani, quoted by the semi -official daily Alittihad, said Abu Dhabi hotels received nearly 4.3 million guests in the first nine months of 2024 and that the emirate is targeting a total number of tourists of more than 39 million in 2030.

“Abu Dhabi had nearly 34,430 hotel rooms in September…we expect to add 1,741 rooms by the end of the year and a total 2,361 rooms by the end of 2025…this means the number of hotel rooms will rise more than to 36,790 by the end to 2025,” he said.

“In line with the updated tourism strategy until 2030, we expect the number of hotel rooms in the emirate to exceed 52,000 at the end of that year,” he added.

Housani said the 2030 strategy aims to attract 39.3 million visitors during that year compared with around 24 million in 2023, an annual growth of seven percent.

“We also target a large increase in the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP from nearly 49 billion UAE dirhams ($13.3 billion) in 2023 to AED90 billion ($24.5 billion) in 2030.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

