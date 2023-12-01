Transcargo International (TCI), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said it has signed an agreement with Sinai White Portland Cement (SWCC) for the development of Egypt’s first bulk cement silos in Arish Port, thus marking a significant milestone in the cement industry in Egypt and its export capabilities.

Arish Port bulk terminal project features six cement silos with a total storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes (10,000 tonnes each). Of these two silos are for white Portland cement, and four for grey Portland cement.

The move is aimed at streamlining cement exports as well as cutting costs, and enhancing competitiveness for the Egyptian cement exports.

TCI, a leading terminal operator in Egypt, said under the deal it will build and operate white cement silos terminal with an annual capacity exceeding 200,000 tonnes for SWCC, facilitating the export of the company's products to different export markets.

The silos terminal will boost SWCC’s competitive position providing extra logistics capability to fulfil market needs across all Mediterranean region and worldwide.

SWCC, a subsidiary of the world's largest white cement manufacturer, Aalborg Portland Group, is controlled by Cementir Holding NV, the leading producer of white cement globally, operating one of the world's largest white cement plants in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula.

"This project aligns with our commitment to supporting Egyptian exports by providing specialized logistics solutions across several industries," remarked Mohamed El Ahwal, the Chief Executive Officer of TCI.

"Building and operating Egypt’s first bulk cement terminal, we anticipate cost savings for cement producers in Egypt, making prices more competitive globally and increasing global market penetration," he stated.

Alberto Barbieri, Managing Director of Sinai White Portland Cement Company, said: "Egypt is a key exporter of white cement worldwide, and through this project, SWCC aims to expand its footprint in export markets globally, achieving significant growth in export volumes over the next five years."

"As well, this project copes with Cementir Holding’s 2030 sustainability road map and the Egyptian government development plan for Sinai," he added.

The partnership between TCI and SWCC marks a significant step forward in optimizing the cement export process, fostering cost efficiency, and positioning Egypt as a major player in the global cement industry.-TradeArabia News Service

