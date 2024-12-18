AD Ports Group has appointed Hassan Allam Construction to build the infrastructure of Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

The terminal will be the first to be internationally operated in the Upper Egypt region, the Abu Dhabi-listed company said in a statement.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The terminal’s area will encompass nearly 810,000 sqm, with 450,000 TEUs container capacity, five million tonnes dry bulk and general cargo capacity, one million tonnes liquid bulk capacity, Ro-Ro facilities with 50,000 CEUs capacity, as well as common areas.

The multiple facilities will include administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and authority buildings, along with extensive infrastructure development, including roads, utilities and security systems.

The project will feature a 48,000 sqm concrete apron, an 80,354 sqm container terminal with supporting infrastructure, and 66,360 sqm for general cargo and break-bulk operations.

The terminal is part of $349 million in investments made by AD Ports in Egypt over the last three years, the statement said.

