Bahrain’s Ministry of Works (MOW) has received bids from eight firms for its request for proposals for consultancy engineering services for development of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway Phase-1b And Phase-2.

The eight bidders are:

Egis International

Consulting Engineers Group

Pan Arab Consulting Engineers

DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants - Foreign Branch

AECOM Middle East Limited Foreign Branches Company

Parsons Global Services

Dar Al Handasah Consultants (Shair & Partners)

Saudi Tech. For Engineering Consultants

The scope of the contract includes comprehensive technical feasibility studies, concept and preliminary design, detail design and tender assistance to MOW for development Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway Phase-1B, Phase-2 and other associated roadways, suitable grade separator across Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Causeway and footbridges at suitable locations.

Scope also includes preparation of Concept Masterplan for the proposed corniche north of Prince Saud Al Faisal Highway and carryout necessary reclamation works for the corniche area.

