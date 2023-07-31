The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed a large part of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Umm Slal Ali and Umm Ebairiya Village (Package 1), which aims to improve and establish road networks and develop road services infrastructure in the area. About 78 percent of the total project work has been completed.

The project works are located in Umm Slal Ali area in Umm Ebairiya, specifically in the area South of Umm Al Amad and North of Bu Fasilah, and borders the South by Umm Slal Ali Road.

Eng. Abdullah Ali Al Nuaimi, Acting Head of Northern Areas Section at the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, confirmed that the project is being implemented as part of a development plan for the northern areas of the country, as it meets the urban growth in the region and covers Umm Slal Ali area and Umm Ebairiya village, allowing citizens to build their homes.

He explained that the project connects the area with the internal and main roads network, and includes development and improvement works on Umm Slal Ali Road and Al Wudayhiya Street, which are two main streets in the area that serve many commercial establishments. page 2

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

