Saudi Arabia - Development projects worth more than SAR200 billion ($53 billion) are being implemented in Madinah across key sectors in bid to boost infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of pilgrims, which is expected to hit 30 million by 2030, said a report.

A total of 224 projects are under implementation, including 15 government-led, 10 semi-government, and 199 private-sector initiatives in the Saudi city, according to the report by Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The projects cover more than 30 million sq m of investment land, reflecting significant urban and investment expansion that enhances infrastructure and boosts the region’s appeal as an investment destination, it stated.

The commercial sector accounts for the largest share with 162 projects, or about 80% of the total, it added.

According to the Chamber, other projects include 20 mixed-use residential and commercial developments, 11 health projects, eight residential projects, seven education ventures, seven tourism and entertainment projects, five religious developments, four public utilities, and two corporate facilities.

These large-scale investments will enhance infrastructure, attract local and foreign investors, and position Madinah as a growing economic hub while improving living standards for residents and visitors.

These initiatives are expected to create around 125,700 jobs, supporting Saudi Arabia’s drive to reduce unemployment and boost national workforce participation, it added.

