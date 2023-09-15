Five companies have submitted bids the Ministry of Works’ tender seeking Post-contract Engineering Consultancy Services for Bahrain International Airport Access Improvement (Stage-3 Phase-1), according to a Bahrain Tender Board notice.

Bahrain International Airport Access Improvement (Stage 3 Phase 1) includes construction of flyover, culvert, reclamation, improvement of Arad and Khalifa AlKaber Highway.

The lowest bid was submitted by Consulting Engineers Group FZCO, which submitted 1,086,111.000 Bahraini dinars ($2.9 million).

Other bidders included:

Egis International- BHD1,677,829.230 ($4.5 million)

Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy - BHD1,420,067.000 ($3.8 million)

AECOM Middle East - BHD1,714,425.100 ($4.6 million)

Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami - BHD1,431,515.000 ($3.8 million)

The bids were opened on 14 September 2023.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

