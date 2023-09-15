PHOTO
Five companies have submitted bids the Ministry of Works’ tender seeking Post-contract Engineering Consultancy Services for Bahrain International Airport Access Improvement (Stage-3 Phase-1), according to a Bahrain Tender Board notice.
Bahrain International Airport Access Improvement (Stage 3 Phase 1) includes construction of flyover, culvert, reclamation, improvement of Arad and Khalifa AlKaber Highway.
The lowest bid was submitted by Consulting Engineers Group FZCO, which submitted 1,086,111.000 Bahraini dinars ($2.9 million).
Other bidders included:
- Egis International- BHD1,677,829.230 ($4.5 million)
- Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy - BHD1,420,067.000 ($3.8 million)
- AECOM Middle East - BHD1,714,425.100 ($4.6 million)
- Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami - BHD1,431,515.000 ($3.8 million)
The bids were opened on 14 September 2023.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
