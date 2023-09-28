Qatar and China have cultivated trust and harvested unity since the establishment of their bilateral diplomatic relations in July 1988, spanning over 35 years, Chen Yue, Charge d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China to Qatar, has said.

The envoy was speaking at a gala reception he hosted to celebrate the 74th National Day of China and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Qatar and China.

The event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality; Pilot Dr Maj Gen Rashid Hamad Al-Nuaimi, Commander of the Center for Strategic Studies; HE Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Director of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; HE Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; HE Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Qatar and Chairman of the Asian Ambassador’s Group in Doha; diplomats, members of the Chinese community, and other distinguished guests.

Yue highlighted the key elements that have contributed to the robust bilateral relations between Qatar and China. He mentioned the frequent high-level exchanges, including meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which have set the course for the development of the relations. Additionally, various visits, trade delegations, and cultural exchanges have fostered closer ties between the two countries.

The envoy pointed out that trade relations between Qatar and China have seen significant growth, with trade volume reaching $26.55 billion last year, making China Qatar’s largest trading partner for three consecutive years. Beyond trade, both countries have made strides in areas such as economy, investment, energy, infrastructure, high-tech industries and green initiatives.

Culturally, Yue noted the increasing interest in Chinese language and culture among young Qataris. Doha has become a popular destination for Chinese tourists, and the presence of giant pandas ‘Thuraya’ and ‘Suhail’ in Qatar has added a unique dimension to cultural exchange.

Yue also mentioned the upcoming Sixth China-Arab Friendship Conference in Qatar, which is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between China and the region.

He emphasised the strategic mutual trust between Qatar and China, highlighting their unwavering support for each other on core issues and major concerns. Both countries actively cooperate on significant international and regional matters, he said.

As China celebrates its 74th National Day, Chen Yue acknowledged the country’s remarkable achievements and transformation over the years. In conclusion, Yue expressed the confidence and commitment of China’s 1.4 billion people as they work towards their second centenary goal, supporting global economic development and cooperation.

