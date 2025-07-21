DOHA: Qatar is attracting foreign investment through various initiatives which reflect the country’s accelerated momentum in transforming its economy in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) released the performance indicators of the industrial, trade, and consumer sectors in the second quarter of this year in a post on its social media handle, yesterday.

Highlighting the achievements of the trade sector the post stated, the second quarter of this year saw establishment of 2,911 non-Qatari companies representing an increase of 640% over the same period in 2024.

In Q2, the Ministry issued around 5,777 main commercial registrations and 851 branch registrations, an increase of 103%. It also saw a rise in number of active commercial registrations and licenses by 15.66% and 2.04% respectively.

Additionally, the timeframe for providing commercial services (including issuing commercial registrations, reserving trade names, and issuing licenses for investors) was reduced from one to two days in Q2 2025.

The Commercial Registration and Licences Department is responsible for implementing policies related to commercial registrations, trade agents and commercial entities in Qatar; market monitoring and regulation of the private sector; and management and oversight of the Commercial Registry and Trade Agents Register.

It also reviews commercial license applications; keeps record of economic, professional and commercial craftsmanship activities; and issues commercial

licenses.

In the industrial sector the industrial investments reached QR50m with a growth rate of 172%. The second quarter also saw addition of 70 new national products boosting the growth of national products by 7.17% and 160 products obtained the local value certificate.

The Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 targets increasing the value added by manufacturing industries to over QR70.5bn, boosting non-hydrocarbon exports to around QR49bn and growing industrial investments to more than QR326bn by 2030. It also aims to diversify manufacturing by 50% and accelerate the shift toward smart, knowledge-based industries.

Recently, MoCI launched the ‘National Product’ page on its website to promote fair competition and enhance the quality of local products.

In consumer sector, the Ministry continued efforts to reduce violations through intensified inspection and awareness campaigns as 41,148 stores were inspected. It focused on enhancing awareness, monitoring and ensuring the abundance of food commodities and strategic stock.

The post also revealed that Single Window platform launched five new e-services during the second quarter saw an increase of 5.38% in the electronic transactions on quarterly basis.

The time taken to complete registrations and licenses decreased to two days, 98% of transactions were completed electronically and 88% of customers expressed satisfaction with the electronically provided services.

