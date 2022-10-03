RIYADH, Oct 2 (KUNA) - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf on Sunday stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between China and GCC nations to better serve the common interests.

During his meeting with Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing at GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, Al-Hajraf reviewed the progress of the free trade negotiations between the GCC and China.

He emphasized importance of enhancing economic and commercial bilateral ties, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat.

Dr. Al-Hajraf and the Chinese diplomat also discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas. (end) mdm.lb

