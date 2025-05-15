Arab Finance: GlaxoSmithKline Egypt (GSK–Egypt) recorded EGP 59.123 million in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, against EGP 8.99 million in net losses in Q1 2024, as per a disclosure.

However, net sales soared to EGP 993.913 million from January through March this year from EGP 713.809 million over the same period a year ago.

The company registered standalone net profits after tax of EGP 43.559 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 2.046 million in net losses during Q1 2024.

GSK Egypt, a member of the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo Group, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, marketing, selling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

