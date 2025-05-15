Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov co-chaired the 15th session of the Egyptian-Russian Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, held in Moscow, as per a statement.

El-Khatib highlighted the importance of trade and investment relations between Egypt and Russia amid the repercussions of the current global political and economic challenges.

He noted that the volume of trade between the two countries increased by nearly 25% in 2024, reaching unprecedented levels, and it is expected to further expand in the coming period.

The minister affirmed Egypt’s interest in enhancing the investment environment and the distinctive incentives provided by the government to investors in the service sectors.

El-Khatib also outlined the government’s institutional reforms to facilitate and simplify procedures for investors seeking to develop companies. These measures achieved positive results in terms of time, cost, and start-up procedures.

Moreover, he called on the Russian business community to inject more investment into the Egyptian market, as Egypt plans to become a base for Russian investments in Africa and the Middle East.

Finally, the two ministers signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, education, agriculture, health, transportation, and tourism.

