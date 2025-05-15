Arab Finance: The Egyptian government is adopting sustainable strategies to facilitate investment flows and trade across Africa, Hossam Heiba, the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), stated.

During his participation in the Connecting Markets for the Future conference, Heiba noted that Egypt is working to establish integrated partnerships with key African stakeholders, including Morocco, to strengthen intra-African investment and trade.

He also outlined the government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate, including the imminent launch of the first version of the Unified Electronic Licensing platform, which will connect all licensing authorities.

Serving as a single point of contact for investors seeking permits, the platform will streamline approval processes and accelerate the licensing process.

Organized by Attijariwafa Bank, the conference aims to establish strategies for investment and trade integration across African countries.

