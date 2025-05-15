Egypt’s Food Export Council reported that food industry exports reached approximately $6.1bn in 2024, marking a 21% increase from 2023.

The council said that frozen vegetables and fruits contributed $960m, representing 16% of the sector’s total exports.

The council participated in a meeting organized by the Frozen and Processed Fruits and Vegetables Division of the Chamber of Food Industries on Wednesday at the Federation of Egyptian Industries headquarters. The meeting was held as part of efforts to enhance the competitiveness of exports in this vital sector and to address key challenges facing it.

Frozen strawberries topped the sector’s exports, generating $383m and accounting for 40% of total frozen vegetable and fruit exports. They were followed by frozen vegetables at $262m and frozen potatoes at $225m.

The council noted that 739 companies are active in exporting from this sector, with 116 companies surpassing $1m in exports and 25 companies exceeding $10m.

The presentation also covered the key global import markets, with the top 15 destinations accounting for around 75% of the sector’s total exports. It further addressed the main challenges facing exporters, including high transportation costs, strict quality requirements, and the need to better leverage international trade agreements.

The council added that Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of processed food from Egypt in 2024, accounting for 8% of the sector’s total exports with a value of approximately $491m, compared to $400m in 2023 — a growth rate of 23%.

It also noted an increase in the number of Egyptian food industry exporters to the Saudi market, reaching 538 companies, 73 of which exceeded $1m in exports, collectively accounting for $429m— representing 87% of total exports to the Kingdom.

This meeting is part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of food industry exports and provide technical and informational support to exporters, aiming to boost the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt