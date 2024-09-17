Arab Finance: The Chinese construction and engineering firm Gezhouba Group, a subsidiary of China Energy, has proposed designing and establishing a logistics cargo city at Cairo International Airport, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation and a delegation from the Chinese company to mull over cooperation in civil aviation.

This logistics city is expected to strengthen Egypt’s position as a logistics hub regionally and internationally, with the aim of meeting the growing demand for air cargo services.

The delegation expressed their company’s interest in boosting partnerships with the ministry, especially in the projects of establishing and developing the infrastructure of the Egyptian airport system.

