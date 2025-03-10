Egypt - The Ministry of Transport has announced that Damietta Alliance has commenced superstructure works at the Tahya Misr 1 Container Terminal in Damietta Port.

As part of the terminal’s development, the facility recently received five state-of-the-art quay cranes dedicated to container handling—the first batch of a total of 12 cranes set to arrive in phases.

Manufactured by the Chinese company HHMC, these advanced quay cranes are among the most sophisticated in the world. They are expected to significantly improve the efficiency and speed of loading and unloading operations, enhancing the terminal’s overall performance. Designed to handle large vessels, the cranes feature high lifting capacities, capable of managing containers weighing up to 75 tonnes. They can also reach heights of 57.5 meters from the quay surface, allowing them to handle ultra-large vessels stacking up to 11 containers high. With an extended boom length of 72 meters, these cranes are equipped to operate with the world’s widest container ships, the ministry stated.

To ensure operational safety, the cranes are fitted with advanced protection systems, including sensors, cameras, and safety mechanisms, safeguarding both personnel and equipment. Additionally, they are fully integrated with smart port management systems, enabling real-time tracking of operations and seamless coordination across terminal activities. These capabilities will enhance the port’s ability to accommodate increasing container volumes, reducing turnaround times and boosting overall logistics efficiency.

The ministry also revealed that 20 electric Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes have arrived at the terminal to support container handling in the storage yards, as part of a larger delivery of 40 RTGs. These environmentally friendly electric yard cranes are key components of the ongoing development of Tahya Misr 1, which is being equipped with the latest green technology. This initiative aligns with Egypt’s Sustainable Development Vision 2030, aiming to minimize carbon emissions through advanced equipment and operational strategies.

The Tahya Misr 1 Container Terminal is one of the most significant mega projects in Damietta Port. It features a quay length of approximately 1,970 meters, berth depths of 18 meters, and a backyard area spanning around 1 million square meters. Once fully operational, the terminal will have a handling capacity of 3.5 million TEUs. The project is being developed in partnership with Damietta Alliance, a global consortium that includes Eurogate (Germany), Contship (Italy), and the international shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Transport’s broader strategy to attract leading global shipping operators to invest in Egyptian ports and participate in terminal operations. It also supports the ministry’s implementation of the Integrated Logistics Corridor (Tanta – Mansoura – Damietta), reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional logistics hub.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt