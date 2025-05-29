ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed a financial sanction of AED100 million on an exchange house, pursuant to Article (137) of the Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018, regarding the Central Bank and Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities, and amendments thereto.

The financial sanction is based on the results of the findings of examinations conducted by the CBUAE, which revealed significant failures in the exchange house’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations framework, and related regulations.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavours to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the UAE financial system.