Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced a 15% discount on transit fees for container ships with a net tonnage of 130,000 tons or more for 90 days, starting May 15th, the authority’s Chairman Ossama Rabiee announced.

This step comes in response to calls from the SCA's clientele of container ship owners and operators.

The decision encourages major shipping lines to return to transiting through the Suez Canal once more.

Rabiee highlighted that the SCA is adopting an ambitious strategy to develop and enhance its system of maritime and logistical services provided to its clients.