Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber participated in the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum held yesterday, in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. The Chamber’s delegation was headed by Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and included Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al-Misnad and Nasser bin Suleiman Al-Haidar, both members of the Board.

The forum featured working sessions focused on driving investment in ASEAN and GCC countries, the impact of artificial intelligence on various sectors, enhancing investments between ASEAN, the GCC, and China, accelerating strategic investments in the energy sector across the ASEAN region, and promoting strategic growth in the energy and logistics sectors.

On the sidelines of the forum, Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba, Second Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, met with H E Dato Amin Abdullah, Minister of Finance and Economy of the Sultanate of Brunei. During the meeting, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation and ways to strengthen ties with the Brunei Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including the signing of agreements in this regard.

Al-Athba also met with Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, where they discussed trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance mutual investments.

In press remarks on the sidelines of the forum, Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba emphasized the aspiration of the private sector in Qatar and GCC countries to strengthen cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noting that ASEAN is one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world.

It enjoys a strategic location along global trade routes and a growing economy, with a population of approximately 690 million—factors highly valued by Gulf investors when considering global expansion and increasing their presence in Southeast Asia.

He pointed to the strong economic and trade relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Malaysia, which have witnessed significant growth in recent years. Malaysia is considered one of Qatar’s key trading partners in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade volume reached QR5.2bn in 2024, compared to QR2.9bn in 2023, marking an 80% increase.

Al-Athba called on businesspeople in ASEAN countries and China to explore the business environment in Qatar, take advantage of investment incentives, and establish commercial alliances with Qatari companies across various sectors.

