Egypt - Giza Governor Adel El-Naggar and Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), met to discuss strategies for promoting investment opportunities along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and in the Bahariya Oasis. They agreed to feature these opportunities on Egypt’s official investment map to attract potential investors.

Governor El-Naggar highlighted how significant improvements in road networks and infrastructure over recent years have dramatically increased the investment value of several areas in Giza. He specifically pointed out that both the Bahariya Oasis and the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, stretching from Sphinx Airport to the Grand Egyptian Museum, have greatly benefited from these upgrades.

During the meeting, El-Naggar presented key investment opportunities in these regions, focusing on agriculture, food industries, tourism, hospitality, and logistics. He noted a strong interest from both local and foreign investors, particularly in the Bahariya Oasis, which offers unique natural and therapeutic tourism destinations.

The Bahariya Oasis, known for its vast nature reserves and around 400 natural springs, is emerging as a prime location for medical tourism. The governor emphasized that the area is poised to attract eco-friendly investments that align with the government’s development plans.

El-Naggar also praised the ongoing collaboration between Giza Governorate and GAFI, which is helping streamline investment procedures and promote available opportunities. He highlighted GAFI’s technical expertise and its official investment map website, which plays a key role in simplifying processes and enhancing Egypt’s investment climate.

Hossam Heiba outlined the incentives available for eco-tourism and medical tourism projects, emphasizing GAFI’s commitment to positioning the Bahariya Oasis as a medical tourism hub for both local and international visitors, given its strategic proximity to Cairo and Sphinx airports.

Heiba also revealed strong demand for logistics investment in Giza, particularly for storage, packaging, and redistribution zones that serve Greater Cairo. He pointed out that GAFI’s investment zone management system, which reduces investor procedures by 80%, is a significant factor in attracting business to the region.

