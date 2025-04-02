JINGDONG Logistics, also known as JD Logistics, has expanded its presence in the Middle East with five warehouses and beyond in parts of North Africa, according to a press release.

The Chinese supply chain management company established a strategic partnership with the listed Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) in 2024 to automate and upgrade dozens of its warehouses, enhancing end-to-end supply chain efficiency and cost reduction across MENA.

JINGDONG Group began expanding into the Middle East market years ago; in 2020, the company launched its first self-operated warehouse in Jebel Ali Port in UAE’s Dubai.

This was followed by its second UAE Dubai Warehouse which started operation, providing an integrated supply chain solution for Chinese brands going global, as well as local brands, merchants, and traders, with coverage extending across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

In addition, JINGDONG Logistics partnered with Chinese automaker Chery earlier in 2025 to establish one of the largest automotive parts centers in the Middle East.

Leveraging advanced warehousing expertise and logistics technology, JINGDONG Logistics handled the planning and design of this regional parts hub while offering end-to-end supply chain services, from container receiving, customs clearance, warehousing, and quality inspection to storage, order processing, packaging, and outbound shipping. The center significantly improves parts logistics efficiency, serving markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

Source: Mubasher

