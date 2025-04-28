Arab Finance: US President Donald Trump proposed that American military and commercial ships be granted free passage through both the Panama Canal and the Egyptian Suez Canal, as reported by Reuters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation.”

The Panama Canal, a key maritime route linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, is vital for US trade, carrying approximately 40% of the nation's container traffic annually.

The US built the canal in the early 20th century but transferred control to Panama in 1999, under a treaty.

