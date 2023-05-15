AJMAN - Abdullah Al Muwaji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), praised the growth in the volume of investments and the successive commercial developments witnessed by the Ajman China Mall as it is one of the most important commercial and investment destinations in Ajman.

He expressed the ACCI's readiness to provide all facilities available to Chinese companies wishing to invest in Ajman as part of the ACCI's keenness to develop a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion and business development opportunities in Ajman and enhances the strength and position of Ajman as a leading centre in attracting Chinese investments in particular and foreign investments in general.

This was stated at his meeting with the delegation of the Ajman China Mall, headed by Luo Feng – General Manager, in the presence of Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector at the Ajman Chamber.

Al Muwaji affirmed that the ACCI is keen to increase trade and investment exchange with the Chinese side, enhance the attractiveness of leading Chinese companies in the fields of technology, clean and alternative energy, and waste-to-energy applications, and benefit from the distinguished experiences and practices of the Chinese side that support the ACCI's directions during the next phase regarding the adoption of alternative energy solutions by companies and factories in Ajman and the utilisation of solar energy, in line with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE's preparations to host COP 28.

Statistics indicate that non-oil trade between the UAE and China during 2022 reached more than AED264 billion, compared to about AED223 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 18 percent.

The re-export rates between Ajman and China witnessed remarkable growth during the past three years, at about 60 percent.

Luo Feng, General Manager of Ajman China Mall, appreciated the efforts of the ACCI in providing an attractive investment environment in Ajman, pointing to the growth in the volume of Chinese investments in Ajman as a result of the interest of the wise leadership and the support of the authorities concerned with economic affairs in Ajman, which was reflected in the quality of the performance of the Ajman China Mall and the growth of significantly increase the occupancy rate.

The attendees recommended intensifying participation in specialised exhibitions and conferences in Ajman and China to discover investment opportunities and areas of joint cooperation at the governmental and private levels and open horizons for cooperation between business owners and investors from the two countries.