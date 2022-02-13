United Arab Emirates: Yummy Junction, a fast-growing UAE-based Food & Beverage company, unveils an ambitious AED 25 million regional investment and expansion strategy for its most popular restaurant chain brand Malak Al Tawouk, starting with its first outlet in Abu Dhabi in Khalifa city Hamdan Street catering to locals and expats making it the brands sixth location in the UAE.

Yummy Junction introduced the Malak Al Tawouk brand to the UAE in 2020, and the company aims to continue expanding the Malak Al Tawouk brand progressively. It is looking to add more branches across the UAE and the region, and has also plans to open the first outlet in Riyadh early next year.

Mahmoud Harb, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Yummy Junction, said: “Malak Al Tawouk's success in the UAE reflects that the brand has great potential to grow regionally and deliver enjoyable experiences to customers through a wide selection of high-quality menu made from fresh ingredients at an affordable price. The Abu Dhabi community are known to appreciate quality and tasty foods and Malak Al Tawouk caters to this demand for quality street food cuisine. "

"With more International travellers heading to UAE for holidays and major events, especially the Dubai Expo, we expect being accommodating as a nation will boost the UAE economy and this will translate positively on the F&B business.”

Our expansion plans also go hand in hand with professional delivery services to reach a wider pool of customers." added Harb.

Malak Al Tawouk is a popular Lebanese fast-food chain serving fresh, great tasting sandwiches, salads and various choices of delicious food items. It brings a taste of Lebanon to the UAE and is gaining popularity as an affordable dine in and delivery option that offers great quality and value.

The company is also working on plans of acquiring existing F&B brands in the region and introducing new and exciting brands in the near future. Their success lies in food safety and quality assurance as top priority and has acquired a HACCP certificate that reiterates the brands commitment to offer the best to their diners.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022