AMG Store with its unique lifestyle format is a significant addition to Gargash’s well-developed network offering in Dubai and Northern Emirates

Dubai, UAE : Leading UAE-based business conglomerate, Gargash Group, and the performance luxury car brand, Mercedes-AMG, today announced the opening of the world’s first standalone AMG Store in Dubai.

The ‘hybrid retail’ concept store located in City Walk sets a new benchmark for the AMG brand experience in Dubai as it seeks to create a unique lifestyle experience in one of Dubai's most exciting urban precincts.

It features a showroom, boutique, and F&B where enthusiasts can test drive a broad range of the latest top-end Mercedes-AMG models, purchase an exclusive selection of high-quality lifestyle accessories, and enjoy its signature F&B offering including the premier AMG Kaffeehaus.

The architecture of the newly launched AMG Store extends beyond the familiar and established design features of the AMG Brand Centres by introducing a series of individual elements that emphasise the unique character of the format.

To mark the opening, a media preview event was held earlier today which is being followed up with a VIP inauguration ceremony at the premises in the evening. In addition to this, a large convoy of AMG vehicles will travel through Sheikh Zayed Road and take over the main streets of City Walk tomorrow. The two-day celebrations are being attended by VIP guests, AMG customers, high end influencers from Dubai and celebrities including the globally recognised former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Shehab M. Gargash, MD & Group CEO of Gargash Group, said: “The opening of the World’s first AMG Store in Dubai highlights the strong relationship between Gargash and Mercedes-AMG. The launch of our first standalone AMG Store with its unique lifestyle format is a significant addition to our well-developed UAE network offering an exclusive brand experience to AMG lovers.”

Matthias Lührs, Head – Region Overseas of Mercedes-Benz Cars said: “The opening of the new AMG Store is a fundamental step forward into the future of performance luxury, which is what Mercedes-AMG stands for. With this store, we are proud to further reinforce our long-standing partnership with Gargash Group, who have been strong allies in our Middle Eastern success. This opening helps us expand our well-developed network in the UAE even further, not only offering an exclusive brand experience to AMG lovers, but also helping customers closely interact with our top-end line-ups, to further reinstate Mercedes-Benz's position as the world’s leading luxury car manufacturer.”

Kay Pagenkopf, Head of Retail and Brand Strategy & Brand Experience, Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said: “Mercedes-AMG stands for performance luxury at its best, and the new AMG Store is a remarkable representation of that offering. We are grateful to our partners Gargash Group for committing to this vision and bringing it to life. The store sets a new benchmark for our product and brand experience to ensure future growth and competitiveness, while making our top-end line up more accessible to a wider audience. It combines performance and luxury together in an entirely new and holistic experience of both the product and brand for our customers.”

Open from Sunday to Saturday from 10 AM – 9 PM, visitors will be able to experience the true fascination of motor racing and an authentic sense of being part of the ‘World’s Fastest Family’ at the store, which shares a vibrant location with major attractions in the emirate. The new format will complement the existing sales network of Gargash Mercedes-Benz showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. For more information on the new AMG Store, please visit:

Arabic: https://www.dubai.mercedes-benz-mena.com/ar/passengercars/amg-store.html

English: https://www.dubai.mercedes-benz-mena.com/en/passengercars/amg-store.html

About Gargash:

Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business conglomerate with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial, and industrial property management assistance. Gargash has several investments in the hospitality and F&B sectors and Weslodge Saloon is one of the several F&B brands owned by Gargash Group. With this new initiative of launching the AMG store, Gargash has become the first global distributor launching the innovative AMG Store concept to its customers.

About AMG:

Mercedes-AMG is the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz Cars based in Affalterbach, Germany. Since 2005 Mercedes-AMG GmbH has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG representing the sporting spearhead of the company with a wide range of models ranging from performance compact cars up to true sports cars like the AMG GT family. AMG is committed to “Driving Performance” in every detail which is also expressed in every vehicle’s perceptible, innovative excellence. AMG – these three letters stand worldwide for supreme automotive performance, exclusivity, efficiency and highly dynamic driving pleasure.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 170,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and G-Class, as well as the smart brand. The Mercedes me brand offers access to the digital services from Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of luxury passenger cars. In 2020, it sold around 2.1 million passenger cars and nearly 375,000 vans. In these two business areas, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually evolving its worldwide production network of around 35 production locations on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes-Benz strategy and for the company this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain..

