PHOTO
Kuwait City : United Real Estate Company K.S.C.P (URC), a leading real estate developer and investor in Kuwait and the MENA region, announced that it has been awarded Kuwait’s “Most Innovative Community Developer” in December 2021 by the International Finance Awards, part of the UK-based premium business and finance magazine, International Finance.
Recognizing industry leaders, the award highlights URC’s accomplishments in designing and developing sustainable projects, where the Company is leading the way in building integrated communities for the first time.
Speaking of the award, URC Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mazen Issam Hawwa said, “We are very humbled to be recognized for our endeavors as a developer with a forward-looking approach to designing and building projects that deliver sustainability, quality, community and connections. How individuals view living and leisure has changed. They seek spaces that offer them a sense of integration between community living, nature and entertainment.
“This is where URC’s long-term strategy comes to light. We have embarked years ago on a mission to design sustainable developments that deliver unique living, work and lifestyle experiences. This is reflected in many of our operating developments and more particularly in our developing projects such as the Hessah district at Hessah AlMubarak project in Kuwait and the Assoufid project in Morrocco.”
Mr. Hawwa concluded: “This award is owed to every member of URC team. I take this opportunity to thank each one of them. Their efforts, sense of responsibility and determination are the reason our Company continues to draw new milestones, innovating every day and working together through the challenging times.”
Developing for the Future
URC is presently developing the Hessah district, a mixed-use urban cluster that combines high-end residential spaces in Hessah Towers and Byout Hessah, as well as a state-of-the-art Commercial District for leisure, shopping and offices with total leasable built-up area of 46,689 square meters. Upon completion, the project will be the first integrated community that offers a new living experience in Kuwait.
In Morrocco, URC advanced in the development of the residential and hospitality components of the Assoufid project, a golf resort, five-star hotel, and premium residences.
In addition to these high-profile developments, URC's portfolio of assets is geographically spread throughout the MENA region such as Marina World, Marina Hotel, and KIPCO Tower in Kuwait, Salalah Gardens Mall & Residences in Oman, Abdali Mall in Jordan, Raouche View 1090 in Lebanon, as well as Hilton Cairo Heliopolis & Waldorf Astoria Hotels, and Aswar Residences in Egypt.
-Ends-
About URC
United Real Estate Company. K.S.C.P (URC) is one of the leading real estate developers and investor in Kuwait and the MENA region, with consolidated assets of KD 612.2 million (US$ 2 Billion) as of 30 September 2021. Headquartered in Kuwait, URC was founded in 1973 and was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984.
URC primarily operates through several operating subsidiaries and investment arms across the MENA region. URC's core business is real estate development and operations and enjoys a diversified portfolio of assets that include retail complexes, hotels, residential properties, and high-rise office buildings.
URC’s operations extend to construction and contracting services, facility management, and project management through its several subsidiaries. URC's portfolio of assets is geographically spread throughout the MENA region such as Marina World, Marina Hotel, and KIPCO Tower in Kuwait, Salalah Gardens Mall & Residences in Oman, Abdali Mall in Jordan, Raouche View 1090 in Lebanon, Hilton Cairo Heliopolis & Waldorf Astoria Hotels, and Aswar Residences in Egypt, and Assoufid development including a golf resort, five-star hotel, and premium residences in Morocco.
URC is the real estate arm of its majority shareholder, Kuwait Projects Company – Holding (KIPCO Group), one of the biggest holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa, with consolidated assets of US$ 33.5 billion as of 30 September 2021. The Group has significant ownership interests in over 60 companies operating across 24 countries. The Group's main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate, and manufacturing. Through its core companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, KIPCO also has interests in the education and medical sectors.
Further Information
Nasser Al Qallaf
Vice President – Marketing & Corporate Communications
United Real Estate Company
n.alqallaf@urc.com.kw
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.