Manresa : TOUS, the Spanish jewelry and accessories brand, leader in the affordable luxury sector, launches its first co-created campaign, “Made of TOUS”. The campaign is made up of three different spots, created by three artists who have reinterpreted the essence of the hundred-year-old brand. It will be presented worldwide today, December 1st, and will appear in audiovisual, digital and written media in countries in which TOUS is present. The “Made of TOUS” campaign is a clear move towards creativity and has been developed by LOLA Mullenlowe Barcelona.

The campaign. Three spots, three different points of view.

“Made of TOUS” is TOUS’ first co-created campaign. Focusing on the emotions and transcending the product itself, it is brought to life through three spots directed by three CANADA directors. Each director has their own point of view and a unique tone of voice. It’s the combination of these three different styles that gives the campaign versatility, which works as a whole. With a common narrative element, the iconic TOUS box inviting co9nsumers to experience different emotions triggered by the unique point of view of the brand held by each artist.

MADE OF TOUS – Magic Nature. Nur Casadevall offers up an electric, dreamlike journey in which the color blue, water, light and music take us on a voyage in search of harmony.

MADE OF TOUS – Oursin. Bàrbara Farré, with her unique and delicate visual style, gives us all the emotion of a true love story.

MADE OF TOUS – Turbo Chakras. MANSON invite us on a stroll around Barcelona, where energy transforms everything.

“Being a one-hundred-year-old company is a symbol of legacy, but also of adaptation. At TOUS, we are continuously working to shape our story by being true to our DNA at the same time as looking for new ways to connect with our customers and society as a whole. With this objective, we have launched this special campaign in which we back talent and creativity.”, stressed Rosa Tous, Vice President of TOUS

“Our customers are our raison d'être, for this reason we constantly work to be more connected with our clients and we have launched our first co-created campaign, “Made of TOUS” in which, starting from the same point, the TOUS box, an iconic element of the brand, symbolizes the starting point from which three different worlds are born. These points of view show the infinite nuances of TOUS and helps us to connect with different audiences through creativity and inspiration. Anaïs Durand, TOUS Marketing and Communication Director.

Néstor García, Executive Creative Director at LOLA Mullenlowe Barcelona says:

It is most likely that when people see this campaign they will think something like “But is this TOUS?”. The answer is yes, itis all TOUS, a very free brand, without labels and very much going around the world without fear of doing something like this. If you look at each of the pieces there is something very recognizable about the brand (the bear, the tone, a love story, the jewel ...) but it also has something that surprises. At the end it is about accepting all the ways of expressing the brand and showing it without prejudice. "MADE OF TOUS" has been one of the most demanding campaigns we have faced and the main challenge we have encountered has been on managing the creative freedom we had. At first it seems like a dream for any agency (and it is) but a brief this open is also an incredibly sexy trap that hides a high degree of responsibility and anxiety that we have honestly enjoyed and suffered in equal parts.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022