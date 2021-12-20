Programme updated following changes to the working week

Dubai : Tickets are now back on sale for Dubai’s annual literary extravaganza, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, after being taken offline for programme updates following the changes to the federal working week. The Festival, which takes place from 3-13 February 2022 at its brand new canal-side home for 2022, the Habtoor City Hotels, had already seen tickets to selling fast with that more than 50% of the tickets to top sessions gone.

Big names such as Gary Vee, Nadiya Hussain, David Walliams, Iman Mersal, Indra Nooyi, Azza Fahmy and HE Omar Saif Ghobash, who will be launching his first novel, have proved popular, as well as the ‘As Seen on Screen’ strand, which features Bridgerton author Julia Quinn, House of Gucci author Sara Gay Forden, Chernobyl 1986 author Serhii Plokhy, and Ken Arto, animator of Demon Slayer, all live in-person to discuss bringing their work to world-wide attention via the spotlight of film and streaming channels.

Festival director, Ahlam Bolooki, said: “It is exciting to see which sessions resonate the most with our audiences. We know some sessions will be selling out quickly, so I would encourage anyone who is thinking about it to book your tickets now. And for those in need of a gift for the person in your life who already has everything, what could be better than tickets to something unexpected at the LitFest, such as one of our special events.”

The eclectic line-up includes experts from the worlds of science, history and art; foodie events including dinner with Italian masterchef Alessandro Borghese, and a not-to-missed Dickensian feast at Miss Havisham’s Wedding; electrifying performances from some of the world’s most accomplished spoken word artists; and exciting new authors who have captured the literary zeitgeist.

The Festival will also host acclaimed and popular crime writer Mark Billingham; actor Ben Miller, with his latest children’s book; YouTuber Ahmed El Ghandour, aka Al Da7ee7; and joining the festival virtually, the master thriller writer David Baldacci.

As always there is a vibrant and interactive programme to keep children entertained,

and workshops for all ages covering poetry and poetry slam, creative writing and storytelling, drawing and illustration.

The Festival will comply with all current covid regulations, and visitors will be asked to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR taken within the previous 72 hours.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

More information about the Emirates Literature Foundation can be found online and year-round news of #EmiratesLitFest on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The Foundation also has two podcasts; the Best of the Emirates LitFest, and the Boundless Book Club.

About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and creative writing courses. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, 2016 Dubai Translation Conference and the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference.

The Foundation is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.

About the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature:

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the Arab World’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, featuring international and regional writers, poets, thinkers and speakers from around the world. Over the last 13 years more than 1,700 authors from over one hundred countries have spoken at the Festival. In 2021 the Festival reached more than 117,000 people, in person and via live streaming. Sessions included Nobel prize winner Malala, Booker Prize nominees Avni Doshi (Burnt Sugar) and Oyinkan Braithwaite (My Sister the Serial Killer), as well as internationally acclaimed authors Elif Shafak, Amin Maalouf and Lemn Sissay. Behavioural expert Thomas Erikson shared a stage with Sherif Arafa, and the Education Programme featured children’s favourites Ali Sparkes, Obada Takla, Sam Copeland, Isabel Thomas, Sanaa Chabbani, and Ben Baily Smith, AKA Doc Brown.

The aim of the Festival is to develop a culture of reading as an enjoyable habit in the UAE, and its efforts have been recognised through many awards over the years. By providing an equal platform for international and locally based talents, the Festival continues to build the literary landscape in the UAE and further afield. Alongside the main programme, the Festival organises an Education programme, reaching students across the seven emirates of the UAE. There are also student competitions, held in Arabic and English, which allow young people to showcase their skills through poetry, short stories and reading.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Festival is a key part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which was established in 2013 by Royal Decree. In partnership with Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be back in 2022. For information and updates about the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature visit the website: www.emirateslitfest.com

