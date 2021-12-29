Falafel, hummus, and shawarma lead the way as the most popular orders in Jordan 2021

It’s almost New Year's Eve, will people choose to ring in the new year with their same favorite orders from last year?

Amman, Jordan – Throughout the entirety of 2021, talabat, the region’s leading food and q-commerce delivery platform, has been there for its customers - anytime, anywhere. Here’s a rundown of orders on talabat from Jordan and around the region in 2021, and some fun facts that we don’t want to forget in a hurry!

The numbers are in - and french fries has conquered all in 2021

Looking at the most popular food items ordered during the year, in Jordan the top was falafel, hummus, and shawarma, whereas in the region french fries conquered all - reigning supreme in over other delicious items like chicken meals, potato wedges, and even pizza (yes, over pizza! We’re as shocked as you are - believe us!).

Everyone did their best to stay a bit healthier this year, with fruits and vegetables taking the lead as the most ordered grocery items on talabat Mart across the region!

Whether you want to admit it or not, we know you have been ordering more fruits and vegetables this year. So bravo to you! In Jordan, the most popular time to order is 2:00 pm in the afternoon, and while in other countries the boost of choice is energy drinks, Jordan keeps it classy by ordering coffee.

Additionally, customers rang in the 2021 New Year with what is probably the most surprising order from talabat Mart – bananas!

Speaking of coffee, talabat numbers show that morning coffee rounds are popular in Jordan. While many around the region tend to place their coffee orders at around 7:00pm (for an after-work perk?), in Jordan the most popular time for ordering coffee is 1:00 pm. You’ve made it to work this far, so who can blame you for ordering a round of coffees for the office to keep the energy going?

Apple pies and Oreo ice cream reign supreme as the most popular desserts in the region. But Jordanian customers broke the trend with their top dessert being - what else could it be but - Kunafah!

The region’s favorite sauce is in, and the numbers don’t lie – garlic mayo for the win!

When in doubt, add more garlic! That seems to be the motto for customers in multiple markets, with garlic mayo coming out on top as the region’s favorite sauce, and barbecue sauce following not far behind.

Celebrating the New Year, here’s how customers chose to ring in 2021 - will they welcome 2022 the same way? The most popular food item ordered on New Year’s Eve last year by far was french fries, proving that the delicious fried potatoes are the most delectable treat to begin the year with - along with favoring soft drinks as a celebratory beverage of choice. Jordan breaks the trend again, celebrating with friends and family and an eye for a deal - by choosing a 3 Pizza Offer!!! (Are we invited?)

In Jordan the most popular order on NYE is bread, probably to go with the falafel and hummus to start the new year off right with a full Arabic New Year’s Day breakfast!

talabat wishes everyone a merry holiday season and a Happy New Year!

Consumers can now download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

-Ends-

About talabat Jordan:

talabat Jordan is the Kingdom’s leading platform for online, on-demand food and grocery delivery. As part of the largest electronic food delivery platform in the Middle East, founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has been providing consumers in Jordan with unrivalled service and selection since 2015. To date, talabat Jordan helps customers easily and conveniently order from more than 5 ,000 local restaurants and cafes, as well as a growing selection of convenience and grocery stores. The company continues to expand on all fronts, including geographically, with its operations currently covering the whole Kingdom. By working to become the preferred platform for daily food deliveries, talabat Jordan is doing its part to support local businesses and provide a growing number of employment opportunities for members of the local community.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021