Careem Food, the region's leading multiservice app, has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), under which the onboarding fee for UAERG member restaurants will be reduced by 50%.

UAERG is a federal entity acting on a national level as a voice for the restaurant industry.

Careem Food will provide a 50% discount on onboarding fees and offer AED 3,600 of complimentary advertising to UAERG member restaurants, breaking exclusivity to join Careem Food. Careem will also waive the AED1,500 onboarding fee for UAERG member restaurants interested in joining ‘Careem DineOut’, Careem’s in-app F&B venue discovery and discounts platform.

Careem DineOut was launched in Dubai in 2023, allowing customers to discover F&B venues across Dubai using filters for locations, budgets, occasions, and cuisines. Customers can book a Careem ride to the venue, pay their dining bills, and avail discounts, all within the Careem app through DineOut.

Careem Plus subscribers are eligible for exclusive discounts of up to 50% on dining bills at over 500 F&B venues, many of which are UAERG members, including Zuma, Amazonico, and REIF.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Food at Careem, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with UAE Restaurants Group to offer UAE restaurants a seamless and affordable onboarding experience to our state-of-the-art platform. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the local dining scene and delivering even more value to our restaurant partners and customers."

Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman, UAE Restaurants Group, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Careem in this significant partnership, aimed at fostering growth and resilience within the UAE restaurant industry.

“This collaboration not only streamlines the onboarding process for our member restaurants but also demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities for them to thrive in a dynamic market.”

Careem Food launched in 2020 in Dubai and now operates across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan. Careem Food has expanded to become one of the region’s leading food delivery platforms, with an extensive network of over 15,000 restaurant partners.

