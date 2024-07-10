ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) on Tuesday organised a forum for partners of the Alternative National Service Programme.

The event aimed to discuss ways to enhance the programme's contribution to community service and drive development in the UAE, with representatives from various government and private entities in attendance.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, emphasised the importance of the programme in fostering positive citizenship values and national responsibility among Emirati youth.

He noted the programme's role in maintaining the continuity of food establishment operations during crises and ensuring the sustainability of food supply chains in the country.

"ADAFSA is proud to work and coordinate with the National and Reserve Service Authority in implementing the training programme for alternative national service recruits. We strive to develop and strengthen our partnerships with various sectors to ensure the programme's success and sustainability," Al Ameri added.

He further explained that the forum serves as an important platform for dialogue and constructive discussion, enabling the exchange of ideas and experiences, exploring new avenues for cooperation, and agreeing on plans and programmes that enhance the programme's efficiency and expand its scope.

During the forum, the programme's achievements over the past period were presented, along with discussions on its challenges. The authority's future plans for the programme's development were also shared. Additionally, two agreements were signed to train recruits of the Alternative National Service Programme with new partners.

In conclusion, Al Ameri affirmed that ADAFSA's partnership with various entities will remain key to achieving the programme's objectives and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

The forum was attended by Brigadier General Hamad Khalifa Al Neyadi, Director of Strategic Planning at the National Service and Reserve Authority, and partners of the Alternative National Service, along with several officials.