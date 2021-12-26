PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt - talabat, the leading food delivery and e-commerce platform in Egypt and the Middle East, has announced the completion of a digital awareness campaign on the COVID-19 vaccination with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) during the months of November and December 2021.
The campaign saw the dissemination of key messages provided by UNICEF on talabat Egypt’s communication and social media channels and reached millions of users. The awareness campaign comes within the framework of talabat’s commitment to support all segments of society and advance the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
talabat Egypt's Managing Director, Hadeer Shalaby, affirmed that “the full-fledged digital awareness campaign aimed to encourage users across Egypt to apply for the vaccine for their own safety and that of others, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and children. This comes in line with the nation-wide efforts to safeguard and vaccinate the Egyptian population against the virus.”
For his part, Mr. Jeremy Hopkins, UNICEF Representative in Egypt stated that: “Together with our private sector partners we continue to raise awareness about the importance of inoculations. UNICEF strongly believes that vaccinations are crucial to reduce the disease burden in the country, save lives. As more people get vaccinated, the faster it will be for us to see a return to normalcy and to better access to health, education and protection services for every child living in Egypt and their families.”
Noteworthy, talabat Egypt has been working to have its platform as a vehicle for support through corporate responsibility efforts. Such as its partnerships that aim to facilitate and support donations to reach the most vulnerable in the region. Talabat has also created multiple initiatives to raise awareness and funding to regional humanitarian needs in Palestine, India, Lebanon and more.
