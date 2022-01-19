Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) signed four operational contracts with a total value of AED 235 million. This aligns with the Center’s strategic goals of providing added-value services to the customers and the society, dispose of waste safely according to the highest criteria and practices, and build partnerships.

The Center signed a three-year contract with the Green Mountains Environment and Transport Service Establishment (GMET) for the management, operation, maintenance, monitoring, and control of the controlled waste landfills in the city of Al Ain and Al Dhafra region. The company will receive, sort, and bury municipal, commercial, and industrial solid waste in accordance with the set environmental standards. This contract is in line with the Center's efforts to develop mechanisms and systems that will increase waste diversion from landfills and achieve the Emirate's goals for 2030.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) signed a three-year contract with Train environmental services for the management, operation, maintenance, monitoring, and control of the Hameem landfill for controlled waste, and the transfer station for municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial waste. The company will receive solid waste and sort it at designated stations, before disposing of non-recyclable waste safely and properly. In addition, it will increase its environmental control measures for the air and groundwater according to international standards, to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for the residents of the Emirate.

In addition, the Center signed new operational contracts for pest control services in the northern region of Al Ain city with Alphamed Abu Dhabi Ltd. and Eagle Environmental Services and Pest Control. These contracts will service 74 areas with about 168 vehicles and 902 pieces of equipment and tools. It will provide pest control services according to monthly plans and scheduled work programs, taking into account the seasons and periods of reproduction and spread of pests in order to keep their numbers under control. Services include field surveys, insect investigation, and treatment all year long.

Forum concludes activities

The 8th edition of EcoWASTE 2022, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), concluded its three-day activities today.

The Forum included a number of speeches, panels, and interactive sessions on a number of key topics on waste management, circular economy, and more. The third day’s panels focused on a number of main topics including landfill reduction strategies, recycling electronic waste, converting organic waste into gas and biofuels and building materials and hydrogen and fuel, the use of agricultural waste in the circular economy, and accelerating the implementation of waste-to-energy plans at the regional level.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), took part in a panel discussion on landfill reduction strategies, where he discussed the importance of the diversion of waste away from landfill. His Excellency said: “In the UAE, the federal government and the emirate of Abu Dhabi are placing a major focus on the diversion of waste from landfill, which is key for diagnosing the waste management system. Several factors affect the diversion of waste from landfill, including government policies, projects, as well as public awareness. In order to minimise landfill waste, we need to start with transitioning to a circular economy, which starts with changing the behaviour of the consumer and the producer.”

On converting waste to energy, Hi Excellency said: “Converting waste to energy is one of several other solutions for waste management. The solution needs to be environmental, commercial and social. On a commercial level, we need to start with other cheaper options like MRF-RDF (Material Recovery Facilities- Refuse Derived Fuel), before converting waste to energy.”

Exhibition success

A number of local, regional, and international companies confirmed the success of the 8th edition of EcoWASTE, saying that it was a distinguished platform for reviewing the best practices and pioneering experiences and showcasing new projects and technologies in the waste management sector. The Exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 35 local, regional, and international companies, 12 of which are participating for the first time. The event saw a strong representation of several countries, some of them also participating for the first time, such as Denmark, Serbia, the Netherlands, Egypt, and the United States of America.

In this context, Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC, said: “We were pleased to participate in this year’s EcoWASTE Exhibition, which was an important opportunity to showcase the projects of the UAE’s Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC, including the parties that have signed contracts with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), which cover various fields such as the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and medical waste for industrial, commercial, and health institutions and companies in both the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We are proud of our pioneering position in the field of operating field incinerators to treat large quantities of hazardous and medical waste in the UAE, in line with local legislation and laws, and in accordance with best practices and international standards, to ensure the safety of society and to protect the environment.”

Official delegations

For the third consecutive day, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) pavilion at the Exhibition and Forum received VIPs from several government and private sides from the UAE and abroad. Key visitors included Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE); His Excellency Mohamad Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Protocol and Strategic Reporting Authority; His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Her Excellency Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority; His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Amer Hussain Mohammed Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, and an official delegation from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority including top executives, in addition to a delegation from the Dutch Embassy accompanied by representatives of Dutch companies.

