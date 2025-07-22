Dubai, UAE – The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Hungary have strengthened their bilateral relationship with a cooperation agreement signed by the UAE Ministry of Family and the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, with an aim to widen cooperation on family policy, cultural development, social innovation, and youth empowerment.

This cooperation forms part of the two countries’ shared commitment to supporting the family, prioritising it as the key pillar of the community, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

UAE Minister of Family Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail asserted that the cooperation agreement with the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation is a pivotal step towards promoting the role of the family as a building block for cohesive and sustainable communities.

“This partnership underscores our dedication at the Ministry of Family to sharing knowledge and best practices with our international partners, in order to support policies that empower families and promote the health and wellbeing of all family members – and particularly, the youth,” H.E. the Minister added. “Our cooperation with Hungary will facilitate our efforts to launch innovative initiatives rooted in our culture and social values. It is set to open up new prospects for collaboration in early childhood education and parent empowerment, which, in turn, lays the foundations for inclusive and sustainable development in both countries.”

For his part, H.E. Balázs Hankó, Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation, said: “Hungarian society takes pride in the fact that, despite all the challenges and developments in today’s world, we continue to uphold the belief that the family is the cornerstone of the entire community. We also believe in the importance of the extended family and intergenerational bonds built on mutual respect and sharing. These are values that we share with the United Arab Emirates, and that will serve as the basis for our efforts to strengthen ties between our two nations.”

“At the same time, Hungary has a national vision to become an advanced digital and industrial state,” H.E. Hankó continued. “However, we are facing demographic challenges, and with that in mind, we look forward to exchanging expertise with our counterparts in the UAE – a country that has become a regional and global model in supporting families and promoting social innovation. This is a strategic priority for us, not merely a short-term step.”

A Strong Family for a Cohesive Society

The collaboration agreement between the UAE Ministry of Family and the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two partners in all areas related to family policy, social initiatives, and cultural activities. It reflects a shared vision that prioritises strengthening family bonds, ensuring balance between work and family life, and strengthening intergenerational relationships, which helps build stronger and more cohesive societies.

The agreement seeks to launch initiatives targeting the youth and designed to support family values among them, foster intergenerational dialogue, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary family issues. Cooperation also includes organising joint research projects bringing together specialised institutions from both countries to focus particularly on topics such as family statistics and shifting social roles.

Moreover, the agreement aims to empower parents by developing support systems, flexible policies, and family-friendly work environments. In addition to developing a clear roadmap toward increasing parental awareness through comprehensive and sustainable programmes.

Advancing Knowledge Exchange

The partnership’s execution framework includes hosting joint seminars, conferences, and policy discussions, as well as delegations and expert visits. It also involves the creation of collaborative research projects, awareness campaigns, study tours, and training programmes designed to develop the skills of professionals working in related social and cultural fields.

The three-year renewable collaboration is a testament to both parties’ sincere desire to build a long-term relationship that benefits families and the community. The agreement presents a practical framework that embodies a shared commitment to building bridges for constructive collaboration and knowledge sharing, which, in turn, serves the interests of both countries.

Furthermore, the agreement reflects the shared vision between the UAE and Hungary to build prosperous societies that place families at their core, prioritising innovation and cultural integration as an engine towards a more inclusive and stable future.