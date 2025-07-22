Nairobi, Kenya – Absa and Visa have renewed their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of innovative, inclusive, secure, and digitally enabled financial payment ecosystems across Absa’s Regional Operations (ARO) which incorporates Absa’s presence outside South Africa. The agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony in Johannesburg, marks a significant milestone in a relationship that has driven innovation and financial inclusion across the continent for many years.

Anchored in a shared vision to transform how individuals and businesses engage with financial services, the renewed partnership will deepen collaboration across digital infrastructure expansion, small business enablement, and customer-centric innovation in the Cards and Payments domain.

“This regional expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Absa — one that continues to challenge conventions and redefine the possibilities within financial services,” said Michael Berner, Head of Southern and East Africa at Visa. “We share a strong commitment to growing digital access across the region. Absa’s leadership in innovation drives real impact, and we’re proud to support their momentum with Visa’s global expertise and technology as they deliver seamless experiences to their customers.”

The partnership has already delivered several market-first innovations for customers across Africa. Absa became the first bank in multiple African markets to launch Visa Direct enabling card to card domestic and international payments. The introduction of Visa Signature and Infinite metal cards set a new benchmark in premium banking with exclusive lifestyle benefits. Additionally, Absa Pay issuer wallets expanded digital payment experiences, marking a first in Mauritius.

"Through our strategic partnership with Visa, we're building a financial ecosystem that reflects the pace of today's African economies. In every market we operate in, we connect deeply with local communities to ensure that we deliver financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs and realities of our customers," said Saviour Chibiya, Chief Executive for Absa Regional Operations.

In 2025, Absa also launched Visa Business Credit Cards, designed to solve real-world challenges for businesses and entrepreneurs. These cards offer enhanced value through tailored benefits, spend controls, and access to Visa Spend Clarity Plus – a first in Sub-Saharan Africa – enabling virtual card issuance and advanced expense management for business clients.

The renewed agreement places strong emphasis on enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with targeted solutions to improve access to credit, expand payment acceptance and support responsible lending.

“Partnerships like this are central to how we scale impact across the continent,” said Omar Baig, Managing Executive for Absa Regional Operations Retail & Business Banking. “Visa brings global technology, insights, and capabilities that help us deliver locally relevant solutions, from expanding domestic and international payment capabilities for individuals and businesses, enabling financial access to underserved communities to deepening digital access for our customers. As we grow our presence across Africa, this renewed agreement helps us to move with greater speed and coordination to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

“Our partnership with Absa stands as a powerful testament to the shared vision between our two brands — one that champions a secure, inclusive, and resilient digital payments ecosystem. We are proud of what we've built together in South Africa, and excited to deepen this collaboration across the continent as we continue driving innovation and financial inclusion at scale,” said Lineshree Moodley, Country Head for Visa South Africa.

As Absa and Visa move forward, the partnership will focus on co-developing solutions that drive digital commerce, enhance customer experiences, and support inclusive economic growth.

Together, Absa and Visa are shaping the future of finance in Africa – one innovation, one business, and one customer at a time.

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.

About Absa Group Limited

Absa Group Limited (‘Absa Group’) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Kenya and South Africa. Absa also has offices in the People’s Republic of China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.