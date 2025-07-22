Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), an international organisation that develops and issues short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments, has successfully completed the reissuance of an aggregate USD 800 million short-term Ṣukūk across three different tenors of two-week, three-month, and six-month respectively.

The three series were priced competitively at:

4.40% for USD 305 million for 2-week tenor; 4.49% for USD 355 million for 3-month tenor; and, 4.38% for USD 140 million for 6-month tenor

Today’s successful completion of the short-term Ṣukūk transaction marks the IILM’s thirteenth auction year-to-date with a cumulative issuance of USD 13.15 billion, across 39 Ṣukūk series of varying tenors.

The auction attracted robust participation from the IILM’s network of Primary Dealers and global investors, generating total bids of USD 1.9 billion and achieving a strong average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.3 times.

Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of the IILM, commented: “Today’s auction outcome underscores the continued strength of investor demand for high-quality Islamic liquidity instruments, despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory and broader shifts in global monetary policy. Market participants remain cautious as central banks weigh persistent inflationary pressures against signs of moderating economic growth.

“The IILM’s consistent ability to attract strong participation across all tenors reflects the market’s confidence in our Ṣukūk programme as a dependable tool for short-term liquidity management. As global financial conditions remain uneven, the role of stable and Shari’ah-compliant instruments such as ours will become increasingly vital.”

The issuance forms part of the IILM’s “A-1” (S&P) and “F1” (Fitch Ratings) rated USD 6 billion short-term Ṣukūk issuance programme.

The IILM’s short-term Sukῡk is distributed by a diversified and growing network of primary dealers globally, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Turk, Affin Islamic Bank, AlRayan Bank, Boubyan Bank, CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Dukhan Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Golden Global Investment Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Kuwait International Bank, Maybank Islamic Berhad, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

The IILM is a regular issuer of short-term Ṣukūk across varying tenors and amounts to cater to the liquidity needs of institutions offering Islamic financial services. The IILM will continue to reissue its short-term liquidity instruments monthly as scheduled in its issuance calendar.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.