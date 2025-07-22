Cairo, Egypt – Nice Deer, a leading innovator in Egypt’s health insurance technology (InsurTech) sector, proudly announces it has received official approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to establish Nice Deer for Financial Solutions Egypt’s first fully digital non-banking financial institution (NBFI) dedicated to providing factoring services for deferred medical insurance claims.

This regulatory milestone enables Nice Deer to offer real-time, structured financing to medical service providers, converting delayed insurance receivables into immediate cash. The goal is to directly address one of the most pressing challenges in the healthcare ecosystem: liquidity shortages due to delayed claim settlements.

“This license is more than just an operational milestone,” said Engy Shalash, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nice Deer. “It’s a pivotal step toward creating a more agile and efficient model within the health insurance system. We’re not just financing, we’re resetting the market's tempo in favor of every provider who has long waited for their dues. Smart financing builds a faster, fairer economic cycle for the entire ecosystem.”

With Egypt’s medical insurance market valued at over EGP 300 billion annually, Nice Deer aims to factor EGP 500 million in medical claims within the first two years of operations.

Delayed payments from insurance companies and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) continue to place a heavy financial burden on healthcare providers. This often prevents providers from joining insurance networks, affects service quality, and contributes to low insurance penetration across the country.

Nice Deer’s digital factoring platform solves this problem by offering instant liquidity, backed by its proprietary AI-powered credit scoring engine, which analyzes real-time claims data, medical approvals, and utilization patterns.

“Financing is no longer a secondary option in the health insurance ecosystem; it’s a strategic necessity,” said Mostafa Medhat Hussien, CEO of Nice Deer. “Providers have long suffered from the time gap between service delivery and revenue collection, often forcing them to treat insurance patients differently from cash patients. Our platform uses integrated AI intelligence to assess risk with precision, streamline factoring decisions, and deliver a scalable, secure financial model, laying the foundation for a value-based healthcare system that prioritizes both better patient outcomes and provider sustainability.”

Nice Deer’s mission goes beyond simply offering financial liquidity. The company is actively building a new financial infrastructure for Egypt’s healthcare sector, one designed to address longstanding inefficiencies and enable long-term sustainability. Through its digital platform, Nice Deer aims to improve cash flow for medical service providers, expand insurance penetration nationwide, and convert delayed, credit-based transactions into immediate cash settlements. By doing so, it seeks to encourage broader provider participation in payer networks and support the development of a more resilient, value-based healthcare ecosystem powered by smart, data-driven financial tools.