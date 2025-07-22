JEDDAH: Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, and King Abdulaziz University, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest universities, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer specialized diplomas in Games Production and Esports Management to students. The collaboration aims to equip Saudi students with high-impact skills that would help them pursue careers in the fast-growing games and esports industries. This MoU lays the groundwork for a strategic partnership between Savvy and King Abdulaziz University, with a shared vision to develop national talent and empower the next generation of professionals in Saudi Arabia’s games and esports industry. Launching in the upcoming academic year, the two diplomas for Games Production, and Esports Management, will provide high-quality learning to students, blending academic education with practical, industry-driven expertise. By enrolling into these programs, students will gain core competencies in managing game development projects and organizing professional esports events — two vital fields that are shaping the future of entertainment, technology, and digital experiences. “This partnership with King Abdulaziz University is a key step in building local capabilities in game development and esports operations,” said Majed Al-Muhanna, Chief Human Resources Officer at Savvy. “This is part of our Savvy Academy initiative, through which we are enabling new pathways for the next generation of Saudi professionals to gain the skills and experience required to succeed and be a leader in this industry. Our work directly supports the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030’s ambition of establishing Saudi Arabia as a global hub for games and esports.” Prof. Mohammed Balubaid, Dean of the Applied College, commented: “This partnership with Savvy underscores our commitment to equipping students for careers in rapidly growing industries aligned with the Vision 2030. As gaming and esports expand at an unprecedented pace, there’s a rising demand for talent that combines creative insight with operational excellence. Through this collaboration, students are expected to be exposed to real-world opportunities such as potentially supporting major international events like the Esports World Cup hosted in Saudi Arabia. We’re proud to offer our students these pathways and contribute to shaping the Kingdom’s digital future.” The MoU is part of Savvy Academy’s Level-Up program that is designed to provide vocational training in games and esports to university students in Saudi Arabia by partnering with renowned educational institutions. About Savvy Games Group Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem. https://savvygames.com/ About King Abdulaziz University King Abdulaziz University (KAU), located in Jeddah, is a leading academic institution in Saudi Arabia, known for excellence in education, research, and national contribution. The university plays a critical role in developing foundational and interdisciplinary skills that prepare students for evolving professional landscapes. KAU actively engages with industry partners to drive innovation and support Vision 2030 development goals. https://www.kau.edu.sa/