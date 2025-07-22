Ibrahim Lashin: Laverde eyes expansion beyond the New Capital to North Coast and West Cairo

Laverde Developments is accelerating its efforts in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital through the execution and handover of residential units in its two flagship projects: Laverde New Capital and Laverde Casette. These projects reflect the company’s commitment to offering modern residential communities where infrastructure, green spaces, and high-quality services are seamlessly integrated.

In line with its construction timeline, the company has recently started delivering the first phase of Laverde New Capital. Over 120 residential units have been prepared for handover, with clients already beginning interior finishing work—marking a major milestone that reaffirms Laverde’s focus on quality, client satisfaction, and market credibility.

Chairman Ibrahim Lashin stated that construction progress has reached advanced levels, with Laverde New Capital achieving 70% completion in residential phases and Laverde Casette surpassing that figure. This accelerated pace in several project phases underscores the company’s efficiency and commitment

The Laverde New Capital project covers approximately 35 acres, with 80% of the land dedicated to green and service areas, and only 20% to construction. This approach creates a balanced urban design and a comfortable residential environment.

Meanwhile, Laverde Casette spans 50 acres and maintains an even lower building density—just 10%—with 90% of the land allocated to landscaping and amenities, offering residents an open, nature-centric lifestyle.

Lashin added that the current handovers involve residential apartment buildings in Laverde New Capital, which features a mix of apartment buildings and villas. In contrast, Laverde Casette focuses primarily on villas, including Townhouses, Twin Houses, and Standalone Villas, with only four residential buildings on the site.

In terms of unit sizes, Laverde New Capital offers apartments ranging from 135 sqm to 270 sqm, and villas from 480 sqm up to 1,063 sqm. Laverde Casette offers villas ranging from 284 sqm to 639 sqm—ensuring a wide selection to meet the preferences of diverse client segments.

Looking ahead, Laverde Developments is actively exploring new investment opportunities in key locations such as Egypt’s North Coast and West Cairo. The company continues to study market trends to identify expansion avenues that align with its long-term development goals.

Lashin emphasized that Laverde adopts a flexible strategy to navigate current real estate market challenges, including rising construction costs, fluctuating interest rates, and shifts in consumer demand. As part of this approach, the company is diversifying its product portfolio—not only in terms of apartment and villa types, but also by integrating hotel suites, retail outlets, and office spaces into its projects.

Through this product diversity, Laverde ensures market adaptability and broad customer appeal, securing its leadership position in Egypt’s real estate sector and strengthening its growing property portfolio.