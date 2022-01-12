Starkey’s Evolv AI showcased at the 12th Emirates Otorhinolaryngology Audiology and Communication Disorders Congress held till 14th January 2022

Dubai, UAE: Building on the success of the world’s first Healthable hearing aid, Livio AI and Livio Edge AI, Starkey has unveiled Evolv AI in UAE, the company’s latest hearing aid to set the stage for an entirely new hearing ecosystem. The company unveiled Evolv AI at the 12th Emirates Otorhinolaryngology Audiology and Communication Disorders Congress EROC 2022 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City. Starkey is leading the hearing industry into a new era with bold technology that will transform a patient’s relationship with their hearing aids.

“In 2018, we reinvented the hearing aid with Livio AI. Today, the smartest hearing aid just got smarter. For example, every single hour, an Evolv AI hearing device will make 55 million adjustments - automatically. We are delighted to bring this latest AI-enabled hearing aid to UAE through the EROC Congress,” said Giscard Bechara, Director, Starkey MEA FZCO, Dubai, UAE.

Evolv AI is built on Starkey Sound™, a ground-breaking technology created by years of refining Starkey’s research and science-based algorithms to power high-fidelity audio, which is modeled after the human auditory system. Like the brain, Starkey Sound is designed to automatically suppress background noise and designed to increase speech audibility and intelligibility with machine learning technology.

As the world leader in custom manufacturing, Starkey is also proud to introduce the industry’s smallest 2.4 GHz CIC, as part of the Evolv AI line of hearing aids.

“At Starkey, Chairman Bill Austin pioneered the concept that designing, and manufacturing hearing aids require excellence. Our researchers, engineers, and manufacturing teams have continued that long-standing tradition of handcrafted excellence by dedicating themselves to creating smaller, more powerful, and longer-lasting devices every single day. Evolv AI certainly leads the way in sound quality, but its ease of use is truly game-changing,” added Giscard.

Additional features of the Evolv AI product family include a 40% reduction in noise energy compared to our previous technology, additional refinement of Edge Mode, Fall Alert, and Voice Reminders at all technology tiers, Thrive usability enhancements, and TeleHear™ first and follow-up fit additions. Furthermore, surface NanoShield helps protect hearing aids from moisture.

The combination of these features creates an effortless hearing experience for users. Evolv AI’s always-on and always automatic approach delivers realistic and genuine sound quality in every environment, without the need to do anything extra.

“At Starkey, Hear Better, Live Better is much more than a tagline. It’s our commitment to you to help your patients live better through better hearing. We can’t wait for you to see how Evolv AI does that, in a way that is effortless out in the real world. We are proud to be leading the hearing aids industry at the speed of innovation,” concluded Giscard.

ABOUT STARKEY:

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development, and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at www.starkey.com

