Dubai, UAE – Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the October 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report. Sophos is the highest rated and most reviewed of all named vendors, earning an overall vendor rating of 4.8 out of 5 across 505 verified customer reviews as of August 31, 2021.

Sophos is the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice for EPP in all global deployment regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. Sophos also received a Customers’ Choice distinction in the most market segment categories covered in the report: Large Enterprise; Midsize Enterprise; Public Sector, Government, Education; Manufacturing; and Services.

“In a year marked by devastating ransomware attacks and other advanced threats, bulletproof endpoint protection has never been more critical,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “Nearly 40 percent of organizations surveyed in Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2021 report were hit with ransomware between 2020 and 2021, with total remediation costs from these attacks averaging nearly $2 million. Sophos is committed to turning this tide by arming organizations of all sizes and across all market segments with the industry’s best endpoint protection. This customer recognition, in our opinion, is validation of our dedication to developing the best endpoint protection to defend against adversaries.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against ransomware and other cyberthreats. Now with XDR, Sophos Intercept X provides a holistic view of an organization’s environment with the richest data set and deep analysis for threat detection, investigation and response. As part of the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, Sophos Intercept X shares real time threat intelligence with other solutions and automatically responds to threats.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Only vendors with at least 20 eligible reviews from end users of companies with more than $50M in revenue during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

Already this year, Sophos was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the 12th consecutive time.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report is available at https://www.sophos.com/en-us/security-news-trends/reports/gartner/customers-choice-for-endpoint-protection-platforms.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

